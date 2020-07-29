Following the closing of a Taco Bell location in downtown State College — and a vigil for the chain restaurant organized by Penn State students — Yallah Taco announced with a sign that it would be opening at the same address.

The Instagram account @downtownstatecollege posted a picture from inside the renovated building on Tuesday, showing its updated interior design.

Two photos were also posted to the Instagram account @yallahfoods of the new location's colorful exterior and walls.

The student-led vigil for the Taco Bell, which closed unexpectedly on February 26, drew national attention and was mentioned on an episode of "Saturday Night Live" that aired on March 7.