Yallah Taco sign
A sign reading "Yallah Taco coming soon" is hung up at the location of the former Taco Bell on College Avenue Thursday, April 9, 2020.

 Lindsey Toomer

Following the closing of a Taco Bell location in downtown State College — and a vigil for the chain restaurant organized by Penn State students — Yallah Taco announced with a sign that it would be opening at the same address.

The Instagram account @downtownstatecollege posted a picture from inside the renovated building on Tuesday, showing its updated interior design.

The new Yallah Taco location at 310 East College Avenue.

Two photos were also posted to the Instagram account @yallahfoods of the new location's colorful exterior and walls.

The front of the new Yallah Taco location in downtown State College.
An interior wall of the new Yallah Taco location in downtown State College.

The student-led vigil for the Taco Bell, which closed unexpectedly on February 26, drew national attention and was mentioned on an episode of "Saturday Night Live" that aired on March 7.

