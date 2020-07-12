Doggie's Pizza has officially opened as an extension of Doggie's Pub.

The restaurant is located on East Calder Way near South Pugh Street.

According to a Doggie's Pub employee, the bar had planned on opening the new pizza place during the 2019 Penn State football season.

However, it took until now for the pizza restaurant to open due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Doggie's Pizza opened roughly two weeks ago and its hours of operation will be from noon to 9 or 10 p.m. every night, according to the employee.