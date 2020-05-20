The Penn State College Republicans and Penn State College Democrats are coming together to launch a campaign called "Takeout Tuesday" to support small businesses in State College.

The event will take place on Tuesday, May 26 where community members are encouraged to order takeout from local businesses that have remained open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Both organizations ask students who aren't currently residing in State College to participate in their hometowns.

According to the Penn State College Republicans's Facebook page, Federal Taphouse, The Original Waffle Shop on North Atherton and Uncle Chen's are among the local restaurants available for delivery. A full list of participating locations can be found on their Facebook page

Delivery services may be available directly through open restaurants as well as Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Those participating in "Takeout Tuesday" are urged to continue practicing social distancing throughout the event.