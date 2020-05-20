Penn State's College Republicans and College Democrats launch "Takeout Tuesday" campaign
The Penn State College Republicans and Penn State College Democrats are coming together to launch a campaign called "Takeout Tuesday" to support small businesses in State College.
The event will take place on Tuesday, May 26 where community members are encouraged to order takeout from local businesses that have remained open amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Both organizations ask students who aren't currently residing in State College to participate in their hometowns.
According to the Penn State College Republicans's Facebook page, Federal Taphouse, The Original Waffle Shop on North Atherton and Uncle Chen's are among the local restaurants available for delivery. A full list of participating locations can be found on their Facebook page.
Delivery services may be available directly through open restaurants as well as Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash.
Those participating in "Takeout Tuesday" are urged to continue practicing social distancing throughout the event.
Latest Tweets
Latest Daily Collegian
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Pick up! Take out!
Order from local restaurants here.
We can list the ordering and take out for your restaurant here.
Click here to send us your information.
McLanahan’s
Penn State Room: (814) 238-2252
College Ave. store open 9:00am until 6:00pm daily
Groceries, Health and Beauty, Apparel +Take out Deli Made to Order
Downtown Market: (814) 861-3530
Allen Street is open 8:00am until 8:00pm Mon. Though Sat. & 9:00am until 4:00pm on Sundays
Groceries, Health and Beauty + Take out Deli, Beer and Wine
Grocery Delivery available 8:00am until 8:00pm
- PODCAST: 'As memorable as any' | Rewatching Penn State football's 4OT victory over Michigan in 2013
- Collegian Football Podcast, Episode 54: 2013 White Out Rewatch
- PODCAST: Remembering the importance of the 2017 Rose Bowl for Penn State football
- Collegian Football Podcast, Episode 53: 2017 Rose Bowl Rewatch