Intelligent Parking Systems, the vendor of State College’s on-street parking meters, came to town last week to perform maintenance on a few meters.

Douglas Shontz, communications specialist for the Borough of State College, confirmed in an email that IPS was in town to repair meters.

“I believe [the problems had] to do with sensors that work with the occupancy of spaces and should be cleared up now,” Shontz said via email.

Shontz also urged residents to report all malfunctioning meters to parking@statecollegepa.us, so the meters can be removed from service or repaired.

Though any issues with parking meters have now been resolved, some residents still experienced frustration with the on-street meters downtown.

Bill Hall, a resident of State College, experienced a jammed parking meter and was unable to insert 50 cents into the machine, resulting in a $20 ticket from a private contractor.

After failing to pay the ticket in 48 hours, he said in an email that a fine was added tallying the ticket to $55.

“What incentive is there to make sure equipment is working when you can turn 50 cents into $55.00?” Hall said via email. “Some might call this racketeering.”

According to the director of parking for State College, Rick Ward, the borough cannot control tickets from private contractors as they occur in “private locations.” Further, private meters are enforced by private companies and are not under the borough’s jurisdiction, Ward said via email.

Though private contractors are not sworn officers of the borough, they can still issue parking citations in their respective locations.

In total there are 364 single space meters in the downtown area operated by the borough. There are 150 meters operated by private companies.