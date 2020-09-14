Penn State students have been working part time at restaurants in downtown State College throughout quarantine over the summer — and it’s been far from normal.

Rebecca Velez, a manager at The Tavern on College Avenue, explained what it was like firsthand to work in the customer service industry during a global pandemic.

“Before the students came back, we weren’t doing as good as expected,” Velez (senior-marketing) said. “It’s definitely been a bit difficult to get people to come in.”

Velez has worked as a manager for just over a year at The Tavern and was previously a cashier.

“I went from working five or so shifts a week before the pandemic to [not even] working two days a week,” Velez said. “We don’t have the traffic to keep up.”

Velez said it’s especially difficult because The Tavern isn’t the cheapest restaurant in State College.

“We had less of our regular staff come back because most students stayed home,” Velez said. “We haven’t had to lay off any people, thankfully.”

Madison Czekaj has been a server at The Tavern for a little over six years, since she was a freshman in high school.

“We all have to be a lot more careful,” Czekaj (senior-hospitality) said. “We wear gloves — a lot of other restaurants aren’t wearing gloves — and make sure we’re wiping everything down.”

She said The Tavern is using disposable ketchup, salt and pepper packets instead of bottles or shakers.

“It’s definitely a lot slower than it would be with [full] capacity,” Czekaj said. “Sometimes we have to turn people away or make a wait time for them to leave and come back when they’re called.”

While The Tavern was closed to the public in the summer, Czekaj went in to help with deep cleaning in preparation for reopening.

Czekaj observed that since students have returned to campus this semester, more students and less local residents have been eating at The Tavern, unlike most years.

“[It’s] super weird to see all of these college students coming in to eat,” Czekaj said. “In the past, we [didn’t] have as many college students.”

Paige Heim, another server at The Tavern, also worked during the shutdown over the summer, helping with inventory in the back office.

“It’s definitely weird now that the fall has started, and we haven’t had any football Saturdays,” Heim (senior-hospitality) said. “The more we get into the semester… the more used to it we get.”

Heim said that though business was slow for a while, The Tavern is now “decently busy” and attracted many customers on what would have been the Arts Festival weekend and during move-in week.

“We’re open five days a week currently and able to close down a few days a week to do some deep cleaning,” Heim said. “We’re a more organized and efficient establishment because of the extra two days we’ve had.”

The pandemic has affected The Tavern’s sales, but because there aren’t as many servers working currently, the ones who are working make “more money,” according to Heim.

“Many students are reluctant to get back in the workforce,” Heim said. “It’s nice to be able to make some money during times like these and to see work friends even though we’re wearing masks and gloves.”

On the other hand, Stephen Gover, a former server at Happy Valley Brewing Company, decided not to return to work after the restaurant shut down in March.

“I’ve always been someone who likes working in customer service,” Gover (senior-recreation, park and tourism management) said. “Post-pandemic — if it ever happens — I would go back [to work].”

One reason he didn’t return to work, Gover said, is because he lives at home with his family and didn’t want to endanger them.

“My mom didn’t feel comfortable with me working at a restaurant downtown [during a pandemic],” Gover said. “I’d rather live at home than find a place at the moment.”

Gover was able to collect unemployment during the shutdown and was “able to make the decision to not return” because he “wasn’t hurting for cash.”

“I didn’t necessarily want to go back to work in the current environment,” Gover said. “Working in customer service is s----y enough as it is.”

Both Gover and Velez offered advice to those deciding to go out to eat at restaurants during the pandemic.

“I encourage people to come out [to] restaurants and local businesses,” Velez said. “They really need it right now.”

Gover agreed and said to “just be nice” to the people working there.

“This is hard for everyone, and the last thing they need is rudeness of any kind,” Gover said. “Keep an eye out for your customer service people — they need it.”