Drake Bell has “found a way” to give State College more chances to see him perform.

As his first show in State College quickly sold out, Drake Bell has added a second show at The Phyrst on the same day.

Now, the former Nickelodeon star will be performing at 10 p.m. — as well as at midnight — on Monday, March 16.

The planned meet and greet prior to the performances has also been moved from Champs Downtown to The Phyrst.

General admission tickets for the midnight show cost $20 and can be purchased here.

VIP packages to the first show include a meet and greet with Bell, an autograph, a selfie with Bell and a ticket to the concert.

Bell is best known for his leading roles on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show in the 2000s.

He will perform a variety of songs, including original work, covers of popular songs and the Drake & Josh theme song.

The event is presented by The Phyrst and Lack Love.