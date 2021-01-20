Handy Delivery, Inc. announced it will be discontinuing its taxi service midnight Jan. 31.

According to a press release, the company will continue to provide additional services to the State College community such as local delivery, storage facilities and short- or long-term parking availability at their facility.

Since 1981, Noreen and Jim Byers owned the cab company. They announced their closure is due to the de-regulation of taxi services, rise in Uber transportation, the pandemic and the loss of owning the CATA transport service.

Handy Delivery was the only taxi service in Centre County for several decades for competitors came into the market in the early 2000s, according to a press release.

“After forty years, it is very difficult to say goodbye to the taxi company,” Byers said in a statement. “But we believe we are on a good path to keep our local company growing."