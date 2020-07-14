The State College Borough Council approved a resolution on Monday in support of recent state orders mandating mask wearing in public.

While discussing the resolution, the Borough Council announced its plans for an ordinance it hopes will ensure social distancing, mask wearing and other coronavirus mitigation efforts.

According to Borough Manager Tom Fountaine, the ordinance will prohibit forming a line outside of commercial establishments, like bars and restaurants, and will require people to wear face coverings in downtown State College.

The ordinance will also further limit the size of outdoor gatherings “on both public and private property.”

RELATED

The Borough Council hopes to have the ordinance on the agenda for the Council’s August 4th meeting, according to Fountaine.

Fountaine said the Borough Council is working with Penn State, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board on other potential coronavirus mitigation strategies.

The Borough Council is also collaborating with the university on communications to encourage State College residents and visitors to follow social distancing and mask wearing guidelines, according to Fountaine.