The entirely-online car retailer, Carvana, announced Thursday its plan to expand into 100 additional markets across 24 states, and State College is one of them.

The e-commerce company offers “touchless, as-soon-as-next-day” used car home delivery. The expansion comes because of the changing way people view shopping due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release from the company.

“Carvana understands that many consumers are staying home to stay safe, and for those needing to purchase a vehicle right now, Carvana provides a safe, easy way to buy a car entirely online with 'Touchless Delivery,'” the release said.

State College is one of eight Pennsylvania regions that are included in the new expansion, with other new markets including Johnstown, Bloomsburg and Williamsport. Carvana will now be serving 261 markets in the country, with Pennsylvania being tied with Georgia, Michigan and Indiana for the most new locations added.

The company will reportedly offer over 21,000 vehicles for the State College area.

It is not clear as of now where exactly Carvana will set up a physical location for their expansion into the area.

“We know that many consumers are spending more time at home, and balancing that with the need to keep moving. For many, that includes the need to buy or sell a car, and often their options are limited,” Ernie Garcia, CEO and founder of Carvana, said in the release. “That’s why we are bringing as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to even more consumers and launching 100 markets.”