The State College Borough Council convened on Monday, Sept. 21 to discuss an array of topics, including coronavirus planning and nominations for interim council following Dan Murphy’s resignation.

The meeting began with a special report. Representatives from Penn State presented information to the council with an update on the university’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Penn State Executive Vice President and Provost Nicholas Jones discussed operating a university during a pandemic, financial impact, testing sites around campus and in State College and concerns with tests, the difference between isolation (10 days) and quarantine (14 days) regarding Eastview Terrace and strategies in the instance cases surpass the threshold.

These possible strategies include:

Reduce exposure by suspending use of specific buildings and spaces

Quarantine a program or cohort

Suspend or curtail some in-person programs

Quarantine residents of a specific hall

Pause in-person classes for a two-week period

Pause programs at a specific campus

Move all programs and classes online if needed

The council then moved onto previously-approved staff recommendations. They approved minutes from the two regular meetings held on May 18, 2020, and June 1, 2020.

The council also voted to approve the 2021 Minimum Municipal Obligation Calculation.

Borough Manager Tom Fountaine provided the council with an update on the Borough’s Diversity, Equity and Isolation initiatives.

He spoke upon the following:

Race, Equity and Leadership (REAL) training

The AD Hoc Civilian Oversight Board (COB) Study Committee

State College Police Department Independence Policy Review

Task Force on Policing and Communities of Color

A regional issue following the University Area Joint Authority’s (UAJA) Residential Solar Project was discussed in great depth.

The UAJA has been reducing traditional energy sources through the development of new energy projects. They presented a proposal to the COG Public Services Committee to develop a financing program to allow homeowners to finance solar installations on their homes through a partnership.

Legal issues related to the project began to surface, and Executive Director Cory Miller provided a presentation on the program to the Council.

Following Dan Murphy’s resignation in early August, Council members were appointed to fill the vacancy on the Borough Council.

On Sept. 15, 12 candidates shared with the council why they believe they are qualified to fill the seat as an interim council member.

The recording secretary drew council member’s names to establish what order members could nominate a candidate. The council was then asked to vote in the order the nominations were received. The first candidate to receive four votes is selected to fill the vacancy and fulfill the duration of Murphy’s position until Jan. 2021.

This process repeated a series of four times due to the failure of a candidate to obtain four votes. After the third draw, the Council voted to have a discussion amongst themselves about the prospective candidates.

After discussing, the council agreed that they want a candidate who has budgeting experience and is already caught up on policy, but again failed to elect a new member after the final draw.

The Council took a recess and will reconvene at a Special Meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.