Yallah Taco has opened a new location where a Taco Bell once existed on East College Avenue.

This is the third Yallah Taco location, with the others located on 217 McAllister Alley and the other on 404 E. Calder Way.

With the opening of the new location, Hitham Hiyajneh, the owner of Yallah Taco, hopes his restaurant will help the business, especially when providing more indoor seating in winter. Hiyajneh said the new location will offer more room for customers compared to the Yallah Taco located on E. Calder Way.

He said many people already know about the restaurant.

“We’re a landmark already,” Hiyajneh said.

There will also be new products available at the new store, such as smoothies, horchata, fresh juices and kimchi fries.

Hiyajneh said it took around four to five months to plan the restaurant’s opening.

The building has been renovated with blue, yellow and pink colors, which follows the similar theme at the McAllister Alley location, which was established in late 2016.

Hiyajneh said he wants to change the fact that many visitors to State College aren’t aware of his business, which was part of the reason the College Avenue location was a good fit.

“If you’re not a college kid, you have no idea what Yallah is because it’s next to the Shandygaff and the bar scene,” Hiyajneh said. “We’d like to get the mainstream people, the [townies] who can come in and experience good quality Mexican food.”

Many community members feel positively about the new Yallah Taco location.

Chantel Harley, recruitment coordinator for the College of the Liberal Arts, said Yallah Taco is “way better” than Taco Bell.

“I never liked Taco Bell,” Harley said. “It’s like the worst thing you can ever eat.”

Emilee Spokus, a multimedia specialist at Penn State, said during the pandemic she is choosing to support local restaurants.

“[Yallah Taco] opening another restaurant up allows me to advocate for them,” Spokus said.

