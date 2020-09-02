On Aug. 22, the Centre Area Transportation Authority reverted back to a full-service schedule, replacing the reduced-service schedule that it was previously running before the start of the fall semester.

CATA has implemented new protocols to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, including a mask-wearing mandate for everyone who is on board and social distancing requirements.

The plan also details a thorough electrostatic cleaning process the buses will undergo routinely, according to a statement from CATA.

The initiative, "Good Health is Riding on You,” is designed to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus guidelines.

Despite returning to a “full-service schedule,” the Blue and White Loops were shut down for the season.

“The university decided not to run the Blue and White Loops so that we could take those resources and put extra buses in the corridors where we have a lot of students, where we used to have buses that were standing or lonely,” Louwana Oliva, the CEO and executive director of CATA, said.

In place of the two loops, additional Green and Red Links will continue to serve Penn State students on campus.

A bus driver for CATA, who wished to remain anonymous, said CATA’s scheduling is directly affected by Penn State’s decision to allow professors to conduct a majority of classes online.

“We're really dependent on the university because obviously there's not much else,” the driver said. “[There is] not really enough population, in my opinion, in State College for a transportation authority without the university.”

Jacqueline Sheader, a CATA spokesperson, confirmed the driver’s statements via email.

Oliva said CATA’s ridership is currently only running at about 10% of what it was in 2019.

“We put service together for the fall, but we basically had to revert back to the only data that we had, which is that when all the students come back to town, and they ride in the same patterns that they rode last year,” Oliva said. “Some of CATA’s success is based on the fact that we carry very large passenger loads.”

The Blue and White Loops were some of the most crowded routes on the transportation system, Oliva said. Because of this, it was determined by both CATA and the university the routes should be closed for the time being.

“We do have the overarching decision made on the Blue, White, Green and Red [routes]. But we very much look at that as a partnership because we are contracting with Penn State, and they play a portion of the cost,” Oliva said.

According to the driver, Penn State has less of a need to contract CATA’s buses due to the reduced student population, and because of that reduction, the drivers working for CATA have had diminished work hours.

“We have 1,600 less hours per week than what we used to,” the driver said. “We have 40 less bids this year compared to last year. One bid equals a 40-hour work week. So that kind tells you how much of difference there is.”

The driver said as soon as Penn State can get back to normal, it will begin to make the working situation of the drivers easier.

Oliva said CATA has done everything possible to offer a safe form of transportation amid the pandemic.

“We're hoping that maybe if folks get more comfortable, we'll start to see some more ridership,” Oliva said.

