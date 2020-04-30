A local call for rent relief will take place on Friday.
Centre County COVID-19 Community Response is set to host a “Car Rally for Rent Fairness” in downtown State College.
The event will call on landlords and property management companies to provide rent relief for their occupants, according to a press release.
Everyone in attendance will be required to wear masks and social distance while at the event.
The rally is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
