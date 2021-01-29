Weis Pharmacy will begin offering coronavirus vaccines at several State College Weis locations.

The vaccines will be administered at the company’s Martin Street and Rolling Ridge Drive in-store pharmacies, according to Dennis Curtin, a Weis spokesperson. The vaccinations became available on Thursday.

Vaccinations will be distributed to those who currently meet the Pennsylvania Department of Health qualifications. Curtin said Weis Pharmacy staffs "prioritize" individuals who are 65 or older and people with high risk-conditions.

To receive the vaccine, one must schedule an appointment with a qualified immunizer on the Weis website.

According to Curtin, appointment sign-ups are available one day beforehand. Face coverings are required, and a second immunization will be scheduled after receiving the first dose.

MORE BOROUGH NEWS