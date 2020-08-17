Dan Murphy Portrait
Dan Murphy, a member of the State College Borough Council stands for a portrait in front of the rainbow sidewalks he made for pride month on Tuesday July 31, 2018.

Dan Murphy, a member of the State College Borough Council, announced he will resign from his position, according to his Twitter account. The resignation will be effective following Aug. 17 meeting.

“It has been an incredible opportunity and privilege to serve you,” Murphy said via Twitter. “Thank you for your trust in me.”

In the announcement, Murphy said that although serving the position was rewarding, it has come at great cost to his physical and mental health.

Murphy has been a council member since November 2017. He also has served as the Director for Student Orientation and Transition Program since 2012.

