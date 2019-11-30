After the Penn State football game on Saturday, fans might want to stay an extra night in State College or be quick to exit the area.

Campus Weather Service announced a winter weather advisory is in effect for State College and surrounding areas. A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain is expected from 7 p.m. on Saturday through approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Those entering State College from the Boston, Massachusetts area should expect hazardous travels, according to CWS.

Additionally, CWS predicts snow showers beginning around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.