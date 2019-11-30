Snowman sits on Old Main
After the Penn State football game on Saturday, fans might want to stay an extra night in State College or be quick to exit the area.

Campus Weather Service announced a winter weather advisory is in effect for State College and surrounding areas. A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain is expected from 7 p.m. on Saturday through approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Those entering State College from the Boston, Massachusetts area should expect hazardous travels, according to CWS.

Additionally, CWS predicts snow showers beginning around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

