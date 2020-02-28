The State College Borough Water Authority (SCBWA) will begin flushing water mains, starting on Monday, March 16.

Water main flushing is the process of cleaning the interior of the main water distribution pipes in an area and helps maintain water quality.

The SCBWA will start flushing in the Boalsburg area and move throughout the Centre region for the next seven months.

Flushing will occur between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., and residents can expect to experience a “temporary drop” in water pressure or a “slight discoloration” in their water.

This discoloration is “not harmful,” according to the SCBWA. They said for those who experience any discoloration to flush their faucet until the water runs clear.