The State College Borough Council held a virtual special meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss filling the seat left by Dan Murphy, who resigned last week.

Although the council members did not come to a decision, they will reconvene at 11 a.m. Friday to finalize their solution.

If the council does not fill the vacancy within its Oct. 1 deadline, the Centre County Court of Common Pleas will be responsible for the decision via petition by council or any five citizens of the borough.

Council member Peter Marshall suggested each council member provide two names that might work well with the council. He disliked the process used to appoint current Mayor Ronald Filippelli for various reasons, and that a tie vote might occur.

"You very likely miss good people who are not willing to subject themselves to a beauty contest," Marshall said about potentially missing qualified candidates if the same process is used.

Council member Evan Myers questioned the legality of Marshall's proposition for current members to recommend potential appointees.

While there is no prescribed legal procedure for appointing a council member in the event of a resignation, some members feel strongly for — and others against — having public deliberations.

Myers said that it is essential that the process is made public.

"Some of the suggestions that I've heard in the last couple of minutes... in my mind are anti-democratic," Myers said. "The mayor and the manager have no role in this. In fact, the manager reports to council. To have the manager and the mayor deciding and filtering out people we select, I don't think is actually proper."

Council member Deanna Behring said the appointee needs to represent the public and the community.

Council member Janet Engeman and Theresa Lafer think previous council members should be considered for appointment because the adjustment to being a council member is difficult.

"I think that a simple question or two from any of us... could weed out people who have no idea what council is actually working on," Lafer said.

Since 2003, the council has seen three vacancies, all of which were handled differently. The most recent vacancy was in 2019 when it had to appoint a new mayor when Donald Hahn resigned.