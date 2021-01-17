On Sunday, several local churches led a candlelight vigil at the State College Presbyterian Church following the discovery of eight stickers representing the white supremacist group Patriot Front downtown.

The Patriot Front stickers were discovered in State College on Jan. 7. The State College Police Department is investigating potential perpetrators.

Kate Heinzel was among the pastors who led the vigil, which garnered the attendance of over 40 people of all ages.

“We wanted to be a positive presence in our community,” Heinzel, pastor of University Mennonite Church, said. “The best way to counteract white supremacist acts is for the community to show up and show its strength, so this felt like a positive way to be a presence against hate.”

Bonnie Kline Smeltzer, pastor of University Baptist and Brethren Church, also helped organize the vigil. Kline Smeltzer echoed Heinzel’s sentiments regarding the event.

“Nonviolence and being against hate is at the core of the Christian faith,” Kline Smeltzer said. “I think in recent decades, people no longer look to the church, and so it was important for us to lend our voice to the many voices in our community who are standing against hate.”

Laura Shadle, Centre County jury commissioner, was among several local elected officials present. Shadle delivered a statement on behalf of the Centre County government.

“We’ve taken a very proactive role in Centre County in addressing the causes — the roots — of this violence,” Shadle said. “We want to make sure that we are present anywhere we can be in the community and that we have the backs of every single person in Centre County who needs us.”

Shadle said she’s limited in her capacity as a local elected official, though she expressed desire for stronger governmental responses to white supremacy in the future.

“The pressure should be upon us to be present in everything happening right now. There are far too many government officials at every single level who are remaining silent while we have had white supremacists vandalize and attack multiple towns in our community,” Shadle said. “We are not going to allow this to continue, and we are going to remain focused, vigilant and outspoken against that.”

Following Shadle’s remarks, several pastors stepped forward and delivered speeches, quoting Martin Luther King Jr. and speaking about the importance of treating everyone with love, kindness and respect.

“It was really about gathering around the community’s shared response to peace as the way forward,” Heinzel said.

Live music was performed as well, which split up the various speeches throughout the night.

The ceremony wrapped up with the lighting of candles in solidarity with the anti-racist messages presented. Candles were provided for those who didn’t have one.

Present at the vigil was Jason Hcimovic, 44, of State College. Hcimovi attended the event with his family.c

“[We wanted] to show our solidarity for the folks suppressed by white supremacy and the vandalism that’s been going up around town,” Hcimovic said.

According to Hcimovic, he and his family learned a lot from the proceedings and the various speeches and said they would model their lifestyle after the messages presented.

There were few — if any — Penn State students present at the vigil, but both Heinzel and Kline Smelter asserted that it could still impact those in the Penn State community.

“My hope is that [this vigil] encourages [students] to get engaged, to get involved [and] to find ways to use their voice and their actions to speak for peace and to work for peace,” Heinzel said.

Kline Smeltzer hopes the vigil will have an impact on the way Penn State students interact with people in their community.

“I also hope it helps them to understand that they live in a community that has people with these values and that there are people that want them to feel safe in their community as well,” Kline Smeltzer said.

No further action or events were discussed by Heinzel, Kline Smeltzer or Shadle in relation to the Patriot Front stickers, though all three were adamant about their commitment to the community. They said they will continue to speak up and act against incidents of racism and hatred in Centre County.

