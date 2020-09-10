Fast fashion, or the creation of cheap, expendable clothing, is plaguing the environment.

In State College, however, there are a handful of stores that sell gently used items that can revamp wardrobes while not breaking one’s bank or harming the planet.

Tiger’s Eye Vintage Store

Located inside Webster’s Cafe on East Beaver Avenue, customers can walk through the store to find clothing from various time periods.

From an entirely sequin dress from the 1980s to an animal-print button-up from someone’s aunt’s disco days, picking and choosing unique pieces can add pizzazz to any closet.

Acceptance is a high priority in the establishment, as it welcomes members of the LGBTQ+ community and customers of all backgrounds with Pride flags, signs and various symbols covering the store’s walls.

On the same property, customers can also find used records and books for sale while they sip a Webster’s Cafe latte.

Goodwill

Known for helping communities all over the country find inexpensive clothing, Goodwill has a location on Westerly Parkway in State College.

The chain prides itself on being a nonprofit and opening opportunities to “help people overcome challenges to build skills, find jobs and grow their careers,” according to its website.

Goodwill sells clothing and other items at low prices, including business clothing that would normally be a bit expensive, making it perfect for college students.

Plato’s Closet

Taking patrons’ used clothing, Plato’s Closet is a shop that stays up to date with fashionable trends and brands.

It is not unusual to find popular brands like American Eagle at Plato’s Closet — and for a good price.

Though shoppers can purchase used clothes in the North Atherton store, Plato’s Closet buys customers’ clothing, as well.

It is recommended to visit the store at the beginning and end of different seasons to both sell and purchase items.

St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store

A volunteer organization, St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store donates its earnings to help people in Centre County.

Selling clothing at a discount, the store accepts donations of new, clean clothing and “repurposes” older clothing that might be damaged or stained.

Located on Benner Pike in State College, customers can shop for themselves while also giving back to their communities — circulating goods, stimulating the local economy and saving clothing that might otherwise be wasted.

Love It

Located on East College Avenue in State College and on William Penn Highway in Huntingdon, Love It is a small consignment shop that offers popular brand clothes at discounted prices.

Paying attention to popular trends, Love It upcycles clothing that may have been loved once but is ready to find a new owner.

Similar to Plato’s Closet in its mission to find brand clothing and college student-approved fashion, Love It differs in that it is a small business, while Plato’s Closet has locations nationwide.

