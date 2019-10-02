Hello Bistro is opening its doors on College Avenue at the former location for The Diner on Oct. 16.

The Pittsburgh chain announced on Oct. 2 that the hiring period is now open and will be hosting hiring events from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Oct. 4.

The restaurant anticipates on hiring 60 to 70 team members.

Hello Bistro is known for its salad bar, burgers and hand-cut fries.