Friday afternoon, the State College community gathered for music, dancing and speeches during its first Juneteenth celebration at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza on Fraser Street.

The event, which was organized by the State College chapter of the NAACP, celebrated the holiday that remembers the emancipation of Black Americans from slavery in Confederate states.

The theme of the event was “Trust The Struggle,” according to NAACP’s Facebook page. This theme hoped to serve as “a reminder of the African American past, present and future struggle for our freedom and equity."

State College NAACP President Lorraine Taylor welcomed dozens of spectators of all ages and races to the event, which was then prayed over by Pastor Harold McKenzie of State College’s Unity Church of Jesus Christ.

The event proceeded with a variety of speeches, songs and dances to celebrate Juneteenth.

Students from State College Area High School, including rising senior Chidere Oputa, spoke about recent events surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement.

Oputa spoke to the crowd about the struggles she faces as a young Black woman.

“My color does not define me,” Oputa said. “It should not incriminate me, nor should it deem that I’m lesser than any other human being.”

She added that she’s “tired” of seeing news stories about the “wrongful death” of people who look like her and that “her race” fears the system that is meant to protect them.

“So when I say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ I’m not invalidating yours,” Oputa said. “I’m asking, ‘When will we be treated equally?’”

State College resident Tierra Williams also performed a recitation of a segment of Sojourner Truth’s “Ain’t I A Woman?” Her performance was met with enthusiastic applause.

Local performer Jeff Martin led a band of drummers in an African drumming circle as Joy Robertson danced to the beat. Attendees joined the celebration by clapping and shouting praises.

Mayor Ronald Filippelli also made an appearance to officially proclaimed June 19 as “Juneteenth Freedom Day” for the first time in the borough of State College.

“I encourage everyone to join me in this celebration and to continue to speak out against hate and systemic racism that continues to exist in our country,” Filippelli said.

Praises for Black elders were sung through speeches, as well. Thelma Price’s grandson William Price spoke about his grandmother’s impact on his life and her legacy in the State College and Penn State areas.

Thelma Price was the director of the Penn State Equal Opportunity Program in 1971 and became the assistant vice president of Student Affairs in 1972. She was also the president of the local NAACP chapter from 1977 to 1986.

“She spoke up for the oppressed, the marginalized, the forgotten, and fought tirelessly to help them gain the same opportunities as their classmates,” William Price said. “My grandmother faced persecution, struggled with racism and excelled in a male-dominated field. But she persevered. She did it all with a smile on her face and love in her heart.”

Keeping in the theme of respecting Black elders, Penn State professors Errol Henderson and Charles Dumas were given the podium to speak about their experiences and praise Black accomplishments.

Henderson, who is also the adviser of Penn State’s Black Caucus, said he fears that when students return to campus in the fall, racism will get worse in the Penn State and State College communities.

He called for an “independent Affirmative Action office” that doesn’t report to the Penn State provost to be created to review complaints made by members of the Black community.

Additionally, he urged community members — regardless of their differences — to keep organizing and protesting “for justice.”

“Don’t lose the fire and the momentum because it has only started,” Henderson said. “They rely on your complicity and your silence.”