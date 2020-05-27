The State College Borough and the State College Redevelopment Authority (RDA) released a survey to gauge how local businesses have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey asks business owners how the virus has impacted their business and whether they would be interested in various types of government assistance.

RELATED

According to the survey, the Borough and RDA hope to understand businesses’ needs “both in stabilizing during the current crisis and preparing for long-term recovery.”

One of the 16 questions said the RDA is “exploring” a crowdfunding campaign for local businesses and asked whether businesses think their customers would be likely to contribute to such a campaign.

Businesses have until May 31 to submit the survey, which can be taken via the following link.