The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will extend White Loop service during downtown State College’s First Night activities on New Year’s Eve.

In addition to the White Loop’s regular weekday schedule, the service will arrive at the Schlow Library stop every 10 minutes from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The stop is located at the corner of East Beaver Avenue and South Allen Street.

Additionally, CATA’s Downtown Pass Sales Office, located at 108 E. Beaver Ave., will extend its hours from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 to offer First Night visitors free hot chocolate, restrooms and an escape from the cold.

The White Loop operations are free and accessible to all State College residents and visitors.

