Throughout the course of civil rights movements in the United States, various tools have been used to inform and potentially mobilize the public.

Where Frederick Douglass might have recognized the importance of the written word during his time, Martin Luther King, Jr. drew upon the power of rhetoric and vivid imagery.

Today, Black Lives Matter activists throughout the country utilize tools of mass communication, including social media.

In a time when 68% of American adults have reported using social media as a news source, virtual platforms play a vital role in shaping America’s modern political discourse.

The popularity of platforms including Twitter, Facebook and TikTok has made social media a powerful tool in organizing social protests and reaching members of the public who would have otherwise remained indifferent to movements such as Black Lives Matter and, more local to State College, Justice for Osaze.

On TikTok, posts including #BlackLivesMatter have garnered 21 billion views, and 24.5 billion posts on Instagram have used the hashtag. The same trend follows on other platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Reddit.

Before the summer, 3/20 Coalition secretary Melanie Morrison said although the group had maintained accounts on several platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, it had not established a strong presence on social media.

In the face of a global pandemic, however, Morrison explained that virtual spaces have become the primary way for the local advocacy group to continuously host events and keep their members engaged.

The 3/20 Coalition, named after the day 29-year-old Osaze Osagie was fatally shot by a State College police officer, focuses on the intersection of racism, mental health awareness and violent policing — the same intersection at which Morrison said Osagie died.

Osagie was a Black State College resident who had autism and schizophrenia. He was killed after State College police unsuccessfully utilized a Taser on him when Osagie allegedly ran at an officer with a knife.

In the aftermath of his death, the 3/20 Coalition released a list of 10 demands, calling for the officer who shot and killed Osagie — “Officer one”— to be named and held accountable and policy changes for the State College Police Department.

Morrison said social media platforms such as Facebook provide a space to connect with members of the community as well as other activist groups around the state.

While traditional news sources might be helpful in spreading the story on a mainstream level, Morrison said that members of the coalition cannot entirely place their trust on one resource.

Matthew Jackson, an associate professor of communications at Penn State, said traditional news outlets’ impact on audiences differ from that of social media.

Jackson described traditional media sources as “gatekeepers” of news stories and the public consciousness, whose choices had a “profound agenda-setting effect.”

During the 20th century, Jackson explained that these media outlets had the ability to shape public consciousness by deciding what stories were important enough to be covered.

Though Jackson said news outlets continue to shape the modern political and social narrative, today’s social media platforms provide a space for users to distribute news and interact and organize among themselves.

Nicole Hackenbrack, who serves on one of the coalition’s direct action and communications teams, attributes the surge in new members to the coalition’s increased activity on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

However, not all calls to use social media as a tool for addressing systemic racism have been met positively.

#BlackoutTuesday, which took place on June 2 and called for social media users to post a black image to mourn and call for change in the wake of George Floyd’s killing, was criticized for its superficiality.

Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer May 25, sparking nationwide protests.

Hackenbrack said performative activism on social media, in which users post about politically or socially relevant topics to increase their social capital, may dilute the message and efforts of more serious activists.

Despite this, she said it would be important to focus on how to leverage this surge in attention being cast on the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We can't control how other people chose to interact with the hashtags,” Hackenbrack said. “What we can do is educate as best we can in the hopes of making their posts more productive or bringing them out to do work with us.”

Morrison said some people initially seek out the coalition’s Facebook page to disagree with its principles, but that even their presence on the Facebook page presents an opportunity for those users to be exposed to a different perspective.

Both Morrison and Hackenbrack agreed the use of hashtags such as #BlackLivesMatter and #JusticeforOsaze can be a greatly mobilizing force and will hopefully propel Osagie’s case to the national level.

“As long as [Osagie’s] name is on your tongue, you're sharing his name, which makes people curious and curiosity can lead people to our page, curiosity can get people to an event,” Morrison said.

Over the course of the last several months, millions of protesters have marched throughout the nation chanting Black Lives Matter and demanding social and racial justice.

Members of the State College community have also organized and protested in support of the 3/20 Coalition and the Justice for Osaze movement.

Following George Floyd’s death on May 25, a video capturing police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck was posted and widely circulated on various social media platforms, becoming one of the driving forces of protests that would erupt throughout the country.

During the same month, footage showing Ahmaud Arbery being chased and fatally shot while jogging in his Georgia neighbourhood was released, prompting further protests.

More recently, video of Jacob Blake being shot by a police officer in the back seven times was released and widely circulated throughout new outlets and social media posts.

In response to people who might believe that this string of violence is novel, Morrison said

“it's not that there's more racism, it's just being filmed.”

Watching as new videos and cases appear on the news or their social media feeds has been deeply troubling and painful for Morrison and Hackenbrack.

Morrison said the last video she allowed herself to watch was that of Philando Castile, a Black man fatally shot by a police officer in a vehicle that also contained his girlfriend and 4-year-old daughter.

For Hackenbrack, the recurrent videos serve as a reminder of her own inner turmoil.

Although she said the coalition strives to address the root causes of racism in the local community, such displays of violence reaffirm the need to hold local officials accountable.

“Black people and people of color shouldn't have to expose their trauma on the internet to be heard,” Hackenbrack said.

Morrison said a number of people have approached her with veiled threats, insisting she doesn’t know how “good” she has it in Centre County and the State College borough.

However, Morrison said failing to address how deeply rooted the circumstances and factors that lead to Osagie’s death are in the local community will simply come back to haunt it.

“We can always pretend like issues don't exist and keep moving,” Morrison said. “But eventually something's going to happen that brings it right back to the forefront.”