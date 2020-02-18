After being away in Pittsburgh for her husband’s cancer treatment, Doreen Perks returned home to sift through days’ worth of mail.

Then, she began to cry.

There, buried in her mailbox, a $200 Sheetz gift card proved that a small gesture could have a huge personal impact.

“It wasn’t the $200 and it wasn’t that we couldn’t afford the gas — it was that some people that cared about us had been thinking about us, and it was something they could do,” Perks said.

Perks, whose husband Bob Perks died after a battle with melanoma in 2005, vividly recalls the effect that something so inconsequential could have on someone in her position. As a result, she established the Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund as a way to carry similar gestures forward. She wanted to reassure families battling cancer and who are feeling “down as down can be” that they could look to a third party for help.

First established in 2006, The Bob Perks Fund has allocated $2 million to help families and individuals grappling with the financial costs of their illness, whether it be to help heat their homes, to help pay for the gas that will get them to their doctor appointments or simply put food on the table.

Norma Keller, the executive director of the Bob Perks Fund, said upon retiring from her 35 year career in a nonprofit children and youth agency, found a new purpose and said she has been “happy every day since” beginning her work for the Fund, despite the difficulties she might face raising funds and overseeing the operations that encourages cancer patient referral to the organization.

“I’m invested in it because I see it as a life and death matter for the cancer patients that I’m working with,” Keller said.

The fund’s referral sources and process, which Perks stressed were the “cornerstone” of the organization, initially screen their cancer patients at medical facilities in Centre, Blair, Clearfield and Huntingdon counties and refer those who are in dire need of financial help to the Bob Perks Fund.

Perks stressed that despite her decision to stop looking at applications due to the emotional difficulty and her own painful, personal recollections, she felt the Bob Perks Fund has been able go above and beyond her original aspirations.

The Bob Perks Fund relies on grants, sponsors and fundraising, holding three annual events, including a “Rock the 80s” concert featuring local bands that will take place on Feb. 22. The Fund will also host “Hoops-A-Palooza 3v3” basket tournament on March 27 and 28, and hopes to see more Penn State students form teams of three to four people. Additionally, it will host a fall “Night at The Races” event.

The Bob Perks Fund has also had ties to Penn State and organizations that Perks’ late husband was once a member of, specifically the Coaches vs. Cancer organization at Penn State, which is providing the fund $50,000 in 2020.

Although the Bob Perks Assistance Fund does not have direct contact with the patients and families struggling with cancer, the gestures and thank-you notes the organization receives continue to serve as a motivator and reminder of their determination to help members of the local community both emotionally and financially.

“The message we convey is that you are not alone,” Keller said. “We have a strong understanding of the pressures you feel, financially and emotionally, and that is why the Bob Perks fund was established — to be a light in the middle of the tunnel and the end of the tunnel as you go through such a difficult time.”