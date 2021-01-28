On Thursday, the State College NAACP expressed "concern and outrage" over the State College borough's response to new "critical information" relating to the death of Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man fatally shot by a State College Police officer in 2019.

In a statement from the association, the State College NAACP called for the resignation of State College Manager Tom Fountaine, State College Chief of Police John Gardner, State College Police Captain Christian Fishel and Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna.

The association said the actions and behaviors of Fountaine, Gardner, Fishel and Cantorna show patterns of "injustice and racialized policing."

On March 20, 2019, State College Police were serving a mental health warrant at the apartment of Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia. Osagie ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on Osagie, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

After a month-and-a-half-long investigation, Cantorna's office announced in May 2019 that it would not charge the three officers involved in the shooting.

This week, the Osagie family filed an amended complaint to their lawsuit against the State College borough that includes "alarming information detailing the State College Police Department's systemic failure" to ensure Pieniazek was fit for duty before serving Osagie's mental health warrant, according to a statement by the 3/20 Coalition.

On Jan. 27, State College Mayor Ronald Filippelli and Borough Manager Tom Fountaine said in a joint statement that claims made in the Osagie family's amended complaint contained "false claims and half-truths, while also leaving out critical facts and context to understanding the incident, the background and the persons involved."

However, in the State College NAACP's statement, the association said the SCPD "withheld critical information" regarding the Osagie case and called the department's transparency "hollow and false."

According to new allegations, SCPD Captain Christian Fishel allegedly learned about eyewitness accounts alleging that within days of Pieniazek leaving a treatment facility, he was seen drinking alcohol and acting "erratically and abusively" in 2019. Osagie was allegedly shot and killed by Pieniazek just days later.

The State College NAACP responded to these allegations, stating "these parties collectively withheld vital information pertinent to the case." In the statement, they said Pieniazek was "a severely distressed man who was unfit to carry the gun that he used to fatally shoot Osaze Osagie."

The borough maintains that it has "not at any time" placed a police officer on duty who was unfit to provide "the highest level of police services and professionalism."

The NAACP statement says the State College borough is responsible for its subordinates, and therefore its leadership should not deny wrongdoing.

Additionally, the State College NAACP said hiring outside agencies to investigate the Osagie case does not "exonerate the administration from its responsibility to protect vulnerable citizens and their rights," according to the statement.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College borough responds to amended complaint in Osagie lawsuit On Jan. 27, State College Mayor Ronald Filippelli and State College Manager Tom Fountaine is…