Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman moderated a virtual “bus tour stop” in State College, joined by Meena Harris and Saira Salyani.

The event was held in support of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, and speakers used the opportunity to galvanize young voters and give a voice to young local leaders.

Wearing a tye-dye shirt with the words “please vote” emblazoned on it, Sam Harris — lead vocalist of X Ambassadors — set the tone for the event by saying, “This is probably the most important event of our lifetimes,” and singing “Belong,” one of the bands songs.

Harris is the niece of vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and has previously used her social media platform and “Phenomenal Woman” clothing brand in support of her aunt’s campaign.

She said despite her bias in being so closely related to Joe Biden’s running mate, she felt it was moving as a mother to see her aunt acknowledge young political voices.

“Young people are the heart and soul of this campaign,” Harris said.

Additionally, the former corporate tech lawyer said she supported the Biden campaign’s “transformative” policies which would reform Americans' access to healthcare, ease student debt and fight gun violence in the United States.

Addressing students who felt disenfranchised or reluctant to vote, Salyani, the president of Pennsylvania College Democrats, made the issues at stake in the upcoming presidential election more personal to students.

“If you’re in college right now," she said, "the administration for the next four years will determine the world we graduate into”

Salyani and Harris also expressed the belief that those who would choose not to vote would have their political agency taken from them.

Harris, who lives in San Francisco, highlighted the importance of taking action against climate change as the skies in the Bay Area turn orange amid ongoing wildfires.

Though Harris said Biden and Kamala could not solve intergenerational or long-term issues such as climate overnight, she said it was important to elect leaders who “have our [public’s] interest in mind.”

“Not voting is saying, 'I’m okay with... authoritarianism,'” Harris said.

