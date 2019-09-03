For students looking to get a coffee fix while studying off campus, the two Starbucks located on West College Avenue and South Garner Street are now accepting LionCash+ as a form of payment

The coffee shops — one located across from the Hammond Building and the other located behind McLanahan's — made the change during summer session 2019.

While the official list of merchants accepting LionCash+ on the ID+ website has not yet been updated to reflect the new addition, the downtown Starbucks have multiple signs displayed in their windows that state they now accept it.

LionCash+ is a prepaid account that allows students to load cash onto their Student ID.

The downtown Starbucks will not offer any student discounts to those using LionCash+.

LionCash+ is accepted at over 300 on and off-campus locations, including the multiple Starbucks located on campus. The full list of merchants can be found at idcard.psu.edu.