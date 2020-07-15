Since 2017, the State College Police Department and Penn State University Police and Public Safety have been in the process of integrating body-worn cameras into their departments.

Now, the SCPD and UPPS hope to be fully outfitted with this technology by early fall and the end of the year, respectively.

According to a Penn State News release from June 30, UPPS will purchase body-worn cameras for all of its officers at each of the university’s 22 campuses. This decision came as part of the department’s five-year centralization plan.

The centralization plan — which began in 2017 to merge police and security units at all Penn State campuses into one department — has involved restructuring, rethinking investments, and “emphasizing uniformity in policy and protocols,” according to the release.

Body-worn cameras have always been a part of this centralization plan, but required an additional research phase. Upon completion of this research, UPPS requested funding for the project from the university in April as a part of its 2020-21 budget.

According to the release, this funding will cover body-worn cameras for all of the department’s officers, as well as the accompanying video data storage, training and operations. UPPS Assistant Vice President Charlie Noffsinger said in the release that the department will provide additional details to the public in the future, but the goal is to have the body-worn cameras in operation by the end of this year.

On the other hand, SCPD has been phasing in body-worn cameras since 2019 and anticipates delivery of the final set of units in August.

In a July 6 borough council meeting, Lieutenant Greg Brauser, who gave a presentation about the department’s “phased-in” approach to body-worn cameras, said SCPD began looking into the technology shortly after Pennsylvania Act 22 of 2017 amended the commonwealth’s wiretap law and legalized the use of body-worn cameras.

Brauser said SCPD previously utilized an “in-car system," but began researching to find an “integrated in-car and body-worn camera system” after the amendment’s passing.

According to Brauser, this research led the department to a provider called WatchGuard, which is used by both Pennsylvania State Police and Patton Township Police. After negotiating with WatchGuard in summer 2018 to receive a free demonstration of its integrated car and body-worn camera system, SCPD tested two of these units in September and October of that same year.

After testing was completed, SCPD put in a request for 20 of WatchGuard’s XLT body-worn camera models — including the accompanying storage and vehicle equipment — into the 2019 budget. The request was approved and the 20 units arrived in March 2019, according to Brauser.

Brauser said officer training for the XLT body-worn camera and in-car systems was then completed in April and May 2019 while the department worked to finalize a policy for the new technology.

Among other regulations, SCPD’s body-worn camera policy requires all officers to be trained on the technology and for cameras to only be used “in performance of duties readily identifiable as police.”

According to Brauser, the policy also states that “officers shall not erase, destroy, disseminate, edit, alter or otherwise use” recordings without written permission from the chief of police. If an officer creates an “accidental recording” that has no “official purpose” and is “not otherwise subject to retention” through the specifications of the policy, it can be deleted upon approval from the chief.

Brauser said the minimum retention for footage resulting in citation or arrest is 180 days, but 75 years for homicides, suspicious deaths or missing persons. All other footage is to be kept for 75 days unless a request for a particular recording is accepted — at which point the footage is to be stored until the “final disposition” of the request.

During the borough council presentation, Brauser said rules for requesting recordings are outlined in Pennsylvania Act 22. According to the act, requests must be filed within 60 days of the recording and clarify the requester’s relationship to the recording, as well as the date, time and specific location of the event.

Under this policy, Brauser said SCPD can deny a request if the recording contains potential criminal evidence, pertains to an investigation or matter of criminal charges, includes confidential or victim information, or if the reasonable redaction of the recording will not safeguard potential evidence.

If one’s request is denied, however, Brauser said they can appeal to the Court of Common Pleas.

Additionally, officers are instructed to start recording with their cameras before they arrive on scene to a call or before beginning a self-initiated police action. Similarly, the recording is not to be stopped until the interaction is completed.

Since the body-worn cameras are in sync with those of the police vehicles, Brauser said the same factors that trigger recording in the in-car system also activate the body cameras. This feature was created to ensure all police interactions are captured, even if the officer forgets to turn on their camera or if an encounter begins suddenly.

If an officer violates any aspect of this policy, Brauser said they are to face the department’s usual disciplinary process.

In June 2019, all officers were trained on the new policy, and the department performed functionality tests on the body-worn cameras, in-car systems and storage units to ensure they worked properly. Brauser said this allowed the department to go live with the body-worn camera set-up in July — a month earlier than initially anticipated.

Also around this time, SCPD put a request in the 2020 budget for enough units to equip the rest of the department’s officers with the technology, which was approved. Because of cable failure issues that arose with the XLT models, Brauser said SCPD purchased WatchGuard’s more recent V300 edition this time around.

He added that WatchGuard agreed to buy back and replace the 20 XLT cameras the SCPD purchased in the 2019 budget with the new V300 models. Because of this, the total purchase — which was made on Feb. 24 — was $67,365 for 65 body-worn cameras and the accompanying equipment.

To assist with the cost of the body-worn camera systems, Brauser said SCPD filed for a federal reimbursement grant that will cover half of this total cost.

The systems were supposed to arrive in the spring but were delayed in shipping as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The current delivery date is in August, and Brauser said the SCPD hopes to have the body-worn camera systems up and running by September or October of this year.

Since SCPD went live with the body-worn camera systems in July 2019, Brauser said there have been three officer use of force complaint reports filed, all of which were determined to be unfounded through the camera footage.

According to Brauser, the body camera recordings have mostly been used by supervisors doing random monthly reviews of their officers’ footage, officers who are trying to ensure they have an accurate depiction of an event in a criminal investigation, and detectives reviewing initial reports.

Both Brauser and Noffsinger said although body-worn cameras are a tool intended to increase transparency and accountability within SCPD and UPPS, they are not an all-encompassing solution.

“As I’ve said before, we in the law enforcement profession can and must do everything in our power to do and be better, and we can only do this while in close partnership with the communities we serve,” Noffsinger said in the press release. “We will be working closely with community stakeholders as we move toward implementation.”

Jennifer Gibbs, an associate professor of criminal justice at Penn State Harrisburg with a primary research interest in policing, said via email that body-worn cameras have the potential to achieve both departments’ goals of accountability and transparency, but only if they accompany clear policies.

According to Gibbs, these policies should “limit officer discretion on when to use the body-worn cameras and consistently demonstrate a fair response to violations.”

Gibbs said body-worn cameras help judges make decisions on cases, send “accountability cues” to officers to ensure they follow proper protocol and increase public trust in local law enforcement.

Gibbs also said the technology may reduce complaints against officers, citing incidents she has heard in which complaints were “frivolous” or “exaggerated,” causing them to be dropped once the individual discovered the interaction had been recorded.

She added that there is mixed evidence on whether cameras decrease use of force, since some research has shown an increase of force when officers have the ability to record interactions.

Research also reveals an increase in the number of arrests and citations when body-worn cameras are used because they may limit officer discretion. According to Gibbs, however, it is unclear whether or not this is a benefit.

Although body-worn cameras can be a useful tool, Gibbs said body-worn cameras have drawbacks. She said the technology could malfunction or fail to record encounters, people may feel afraid or uncomfortable to be recorded saying something, and there is no strong consensus on their effectiveness.

Gibbs also said the accompanying equipment and storage systems required for body-worn cameras to work are quite expensive. Because this technology is not a full-proof solution, Gibbs said they may not be worth the cost.

Similarly, Geoffrey Landers-Nolan — a member of the 3/20 Coalition, which formed after the officer-involved shooting of State College resident Osaze Osagie on March 20, 2019 — said he believes body-worn cameras can be a part of “a larger effort towards accountability in policing,” but only under certain conditions.

“Having accountability through video for police is helpful, but less helpful if police have more autonomy in when to turn them on or off, and less helpful if the footage is not available for independent citizens or groups to review,” Landers-Nolan said via email.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black State College resident who was killed by a State College Police officer serving a mental health warrant in his apartment. Osagie was autistic and suffered from schizophrenia.

Osagie allegedly ran at the officers with a knife, which prompted an officer to shoot Osagie after police unsuccessfully attempted to deploy a Taser on him. Osagie was the first person killed by a State College Police officer.

Landers-Nolan said he thinks SCPD’s body-worn camera policy has done a good job limiting officer discretion in the recording process.

He added, however, that he thinks both SCPD and UPPS have to provide more information on their body-worn camera policies to the public.

“SCPD and University Park Police also have yet to provide details about how officers will be held accountable for ‘malfunctions,’ or not turning their cameras on beyond SCPD saying the ‘normal disciplinary process’ will apply,” Landers-Nolan said. “These details are critical to know.”

Because of the limitations of body-worn cameras, Gibbs said UPPS and SCPD should also focus on growing their relationships with their communities.

In a research article that Gibbs co-authored with fellow associate professor of criminal justice Jonathan Lee, Gibbs said the relationship between police departments and their communities is key in ensuring trust and good policing.

“Knowing officers as people helps to reduce the social distance between the officers and the community they serve and builds public confidence in the police,” Gibbs said. “I’d caution all police agencies against cutting community policing efforts to fund body-worn camera programs.”