Yallah Taco announced it will open its newest location next week via a post on its Twitter account.

According to the post, the restaurant — located at 310 East College Ave. — will open at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31 and will offer a discount in honor of its opening.

All orders will be 20% off if an individual brings another person with them, and 50% off if an individual brings two people with them.

The post also reminded all customers to adhere to all State College and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic when visiting the establishment.