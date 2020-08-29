Yallah Taco sign
Buy Now

A sign reading "Yallah Taco coming soon" is hung up at the location of the former Taco Bell on College Avenue Thursday, April 9, 2020.

 Lindsey Toomer

Yallah Taco announced it will open its newest location next week via a post on its Twitter account.

According to the post, the restaurant — located at 310 East College Ave. — will open at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31 and will offer a discount in honor of its opening.

RELATED

All orders will be 20% off if an individual brings another person with them, and 50% off if an individual brings two people with them.

The post also reminded all customers to adhere to all State College and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic when visiting the establishment.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Quincey Reese is a cops and news reporter for The Daily Collegian. She is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism and minoring in psychology.