An argument outside the Acacia fraternity between members of Acacia and Delta Chi led to police involvement Saturday afternoon, according a press release from the State College Police.

Police witnessed a member of Delta Chi allegedly throwing objects at members of the Acacia while responding to a disturbance between the fraternities.

The argument between the two fraternities allegedly involved "many members."

Police detained the unnamed member of Delta Chi, who was accused of throwing objects during the argument and subsequently interfering with the investigation.

The incident is still under investigation and charges are pending its completion, according to the release.

State College Police request that anyone with information regarding the incident contact them.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE