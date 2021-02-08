The State College Borough Council met Feb. 8 to discuss Penn State's return-to-campus and spring semester plans to handle the coronavirus.

Penn State Executive Vice President and Provost Nicholas Jones, Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims, Vice President for Strategic Communications Lawrence Lokman and Director of COVID-19 Operations Control Center Kelly Wolgast presented the updated COVID-19 Penn State Student Return-to-Campus plan.

As students prepare begin transitioning back to campus for the beginning of classes on Feb. 15, the council members questioned Penn State's plans to contain the coronavirus.

Council members expressed uncertainty about the increased in-person activities that will be approved by the university and whether testing 2% of students every day throughout the semester will be effective.

In January, Penn State announced plans to test 2% of the campus population will be selected daily for random testing. In the fall, the university tested 1% of the population daily.

Council members asked what the plan for vaccinations for students would be for the semester. Wolgast said that the university doesn't have access to the vaccine at this time. She said she believes students will be able to get vaccinations from their hometowns or if it becomes available at Penn State.

Alex Zhao, graduate student representative, questioned the university's plan to contain State Patty's Day gatherings and similar gatherings. According to Sims, the university has collaborated in the past with local taverns to reduce hours and fraternities to reduce gatherings.

"This time we will need student leaders to step up to spread the message to stop the spread of the virus," Sims said.

According to Sims, the university will try to increase communications with landlords and local bars to encourage help in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

The university representatives said they will provide the Borough Council with more information to come.

For more information on returning to campus and semester testing, visit the Penn State portal.