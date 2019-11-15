The seven iconic Hotel State College business — Hotel State College, the Corner Room, the Basement Nightspot, Spats at the Grill, Zeno’s Pub, Chumley’s and Bill Pickle’s Tap Room — are projected to be bought by two Penn State alumni.

These businesses are located on the corner of West College Avenue and South Allen Street.

A 2004 graduate of Penn State and the president of the Florida-based real estate and development company Pat Croce and Company, Michael Croce , said the deal is in the works, but nothing is finalized yet.

Curtis Shulman, the director of operations at Pat Croce and Company, said they have verbally committed with the downtown businesses, and Croce is hoping the deal will be closed by the end of the year.

The family business was previously run by Pat Croce. After he retired in 2014, his son, Michael, and his son-in-law, Jeffrey Sorg , the company’s CEO, took over at the company as they operated and managed the brands.

Both live in the Philadelphia area, but all of the company’s real estate is located in Florida. Croce said he was looking for ways to come back to State College.

When Croce and Sorg— a class of 1999 graduate — saw a business opportunity in Happy Valley, they jumped at it.

“[Sorg and I] are Penn State alumni and we love Happy Valley,” Croce said. “We are excited to carry on the business of 150 plus years on that corner.”

The seven businesses are listed for $2.5 million — including all furniture, fixtures, equipment and the required liquor license.

Croce and Sorg have been partners for five years now. They bought their first property together in 2005-06.

Pat Croce and Company owns and operates multiple restaurants and bars in St. Augustine and Key West, Florida, which holds very distinct island themes.

Croce said this theme will not be the inspiration for the State College businesses.

“These iconic brands are why we are so excited about the project,” Croce said. “We plan to keep the brands as they are, but we see areas where we can make improvements.”

Croce said he wants to “inject passion and expertise” into this project.

According to Sorg, State College has a deep connection with its brands and there’s room to “create and inspire.”

“This process will take us a long time because we need to understand the market of these brands,” Sorg said. “We want to define a vision with the brands and the management team.”

Sorg said Pat Croce and Company has smaller capital projects across the restaurants it owns.

One of the plans Pat Croce and Company has is to renovate the buildings — however, no formal proposals have been made.

In hopes of closing the deal by December of this year.

“Hotel State College has a great following and has been there for years,” Croce said. “I’m so excited to be the ones to continue that tradition of the corner.”