When a State College Police officer shot Osaze Osagie last year, Penn State professor of education Uju Anya was surprised — not because an officer killed Osagie, but because Osagie’s death was a statistical improbability.

“There are like five Black people in this town,” Anya said with a laugh. “There are so few of us, and the police still found one to shoot.”

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black State College resident who was killed on March 20, 2019. Officers were serving a mental health warrant at Osagie's apartment.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, ran at the officers with a knife. After unsuccessfully attempting to deploy a Taser on him, an officer shot and killed Osagie. He was the first person to be killed by State College Police.

After Osagie’s death, when the State College Police and the State College Borough Council enacted few reforms proposed by upset community members, Anya said she was disappointed, but not surprised.

And when George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were added to the long list of Black people killed by police in the United States, Anya was still not surprised.

As Black Lives Matter protests continue across the nation, many members of the 3/20 Coalition — an organization formed in the wake of Osagie’s death — are glad that the movement has garnered such widespread support.

Recent protests have made clear what activists have argued for years: that police killings are the products of “systemic racism rather than individual bigotry,” according to Anya.

Terry Watson — whose organization, Strategies for Justice, works with the 3/20 Coalition — said the protests are a response to “generational trauma” of racist violence and murders throughout history.

In response to renewed national interest in police reform, lawmakers across the country have been voicing support — and sometimes taking action — to facilitate change.

On Wednesday, the State College Borough Council created a community oversight board. Additionally, both the State College Police and the Penn State Police will be reviewing their policies regarding race and use of force.

Penn State created a task force that will deal with issues of race and equity, and plans to review its Student Code of Conduct. University administrators have expressed a willingness to start requiring diversity training for faculty, as well.

The 3/20 Coalition has held three protests since Floyd’s death. According to Leslie Laing, a local activist and member of the 3/20 Coalition, all three have drawn larger crowds than any of the coalition’s past protests.

RELATED

Laing said that so far, the protests have been impactful and “amplified the need for community oversight of police,” which the borough council addressed last week when it passed a resolution aimed at increasing accountability and diversity in local law enforcement.

Still, Watson worried that the protests’ window of efficacy might not last much longer.

“I’m optimistic, but I’m also somewhat hesitant to say that this type of energy will sustain,” Watson said.

Celeste Good, a member of the 3/20 Coalition and the former president of Penn State’s Queer and Trans People of Color organization, expressed skepticism that the protests would lead to change because the fate of many reforms demanded by protesters is now in the hands of the police.

Based on the past year alone, some State College activists feel they have reason to be cynical, witnessing what Laing describes as “a pattern of inaction.”

“The delay tactics are exhausting. The research exists, best practices are explored, and yet they avoid implementation,” Laing said via email.

Legislatures often assemble task forces that provide lists of recommendations, but “seldom does anyone follow through on more than one recommendation from the groups they’ve assembled,” according to Laing.

Anya said inaction is driven by a lack of public interest in meaningful changes, which she said may be due to the political and demographic makeup of the Centre County region.

“The majority of people who live in this region believe everything is just fine,” Anya said. “They call it Happy Valley because they’re happy.”

A possible solution to inaction, according to Watson, would be a new policy mandating that legislatures set a timeline for when they will implement the results of any task force.

In addition to protesting, Laing said anyone who’s interested in reform should pressure lawmakers personally. Community members can submit written statements and read them during council meetings, or gather people to visit lawmakers’ offices and demand a reply.

“You have to be willing to follow up at events [lawmakers] will be attending or create events for them to attend to hold them accountable,” Laing said.

In terms of actual reforms, activists had varied preferences.

Anya and Good both voiced support for defunding the police, a proposal that recently entered mainstream debate.

Anya said she doesn’t find most proposed reforms adequate when considering the entrenched problems in policing, and many changes that are theoretically effective, like anti-bias training, are ultimately unhelpful.

“The police that are out there doing all this damage, and harming entire communities and murdering individuals, they routinely go through anti-bias training and diversity workshops, et cetera,” Anya said. “We’re seeing the results of that, and there are no results.”

In contrast, Laing said defunding the police is not one of her priorities. She would prefer to “dismantle [police] union[s], reform policy, protocols and to implement a Community Oversight Board.”

Watson views police funding as a form of leverage — legislators could pass a police reform law, and if the police department violates it, their funding will be cut.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Watson also voiced support for Cariol’s Law, a bill he helped write that is currently in the New York state legislature. The law mandates that officers intervene if they witness other officers committing acts of brutality or misconduct. It also protects officers who intervene from retaliation.

The intersection between mental health and policing can play a role in officer-involved shootings and deaths, including Osagie’s death. Watson said this intersection “has to be discussed more.”

“This is all personal to me,” Watson said. “I have a child who’s very similar [to Osagie].”

Watson's organization, Strategies for Justice, trains police officers on issues of race, mental illness and neurodiversity. According to Watson, the culture in policing “does not interact well with folks on the [autism] spectrum.”

Although symptoms of autism spectrum disorder vary widely from person to person, Watson said many common traits of autistic people — like sensitivity to sound and light — are in conflict with common police tactics.

Laing said State College should assemble a specialized team to handle mental health warrants. The 3/20 Coalition is also pushing for the local government to address recommendations for increasing the number of beds open at Mount Nittany Hospital and The Meadows Psychiatric Center.

However, Anya said policing is not the only area of law enforcement that mishandles cases of mental illness.

“We also use prisons and jails as a place to store the mentally ill because we have depleted the funds or defunded services for them,” Anya said.

Additionally, Anya and Watson both said the difficulties that Black women face are often overlooked during discussions of racism.

“We talk about the terror that police represent and actively impose on the lives of Black men,” Anya said. “We too often ignore the fact that they kill Black women, too.”

Even more often overlooked, Watson said, is the violence inflicted on women within police forces.

Part of Strategies for Justice’s work is talking with police officers who have been the victims of violence from other officers.

“The most egregious stories, the most heart-wrenching stories have come from my female police officers,” Watson said.

Watson said police unions often side with the perpetrator over the officer that has been assaulted, but hopes police reforms address intra-police violence.

At Penn State, some activists have called for the university to reconsider its relationships with local police or cut ties with the State College and Penn State Police Departments.

Good said that because the State College Police Department has not released the names of the officers involved in Osagie’s death, Black students have no way of knowing whether any officer they interact with is the one who shot Osagie. Good said the fact that the university continues to partner with the department feels like a betrayal to these students.

Watson and Laing said Penn State should exert its influence over the SCPD to push for reforms. If the department does not make adequate changes, then the university should cut ties, Watson said.

However, Anya said she opposes the university’s relationship with both the State College Police and Penn State Police, considering the fact that she said Black students and faculty have had negative experiences “at the hands of the police.”

RELATED

For students and community members who are new to activism surrounding race and criminal justice, activists stressed the importance of persistence.

“Activism takes many forms, and when you do it, it’s tiring,” Good said. “It’s hard work, it’s long hours, it’s dedicating yourself fully to it.”

Laing recommended finding strength in numbers, and Good said Penn State is a good place to find them, especially at the Paul Robeson Cultural Center.

For white people supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, Anya said to be mindful of whether they are “centering their feelings” of guilt or shock rather than focusing on racial injustice.

Activists’ calls for action are far older than the current movement, Anya said, and some are non-negotiable.

“Black lives matter is not a question. Black lives matter is not a suggestion. Black lives matter is not a maybe. No. Black lives matter, period,” Anya said. “Black lives matter, all Black lives matter, and we’re not asking you to argue about it, or give us other suggestions… we’re not asking you for permission to exist.”