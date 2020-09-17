Governor Tom Wolf’s Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs hosted a Central Pennsylvania census and voting virtual town hall via Facebook Live at noon on Thursday.

The virtual event, entitled “Counted and Ready to Vote,” provided information on completing the census and registering to vote.

Guest speakers included Wolf, Pennsylvania’s Second Lady and Census 2020’s Goodwill Ambassador Gisele Fetterman, President Margee Ensign of Dickinson College, Mayor Ronald Filipelli of State College, Penn State Associate Dean of IST and Ferguson Township Supervisor Prasenjit Mitra and representatives from the Census Bureau and the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Penn State President Eric Barron was scheduled to speak, but didn’t end up showing up to the virtual event. It is unknown as to why he didn’t speak.

According to the representatives from the Census Bureau, the last day to participate in the census is Sept. 30.

Under the U.S. Constitution, census participation is mandated in Article 1 Section 2, but Pennsylvania currently has a self-response rate of 68.5%, which is a bit higher than the national self-response rate of 65.9%.

In Centre County specifically, the self-response rate is currently 65.3%, which is significantly higher than State College’s self-response rate of 47.9%.

“The state loses $2,100 per person who doesn’t fill out the census,” Fetterman said. “If you live in Pennsylvania, we need to count you.”

Ensign explained that data from the census affects everyone daily.

“It is essential for a representative democracy,” Ensign said. “The census ensures fair representation, making sure everyone counts.”

Ensign said the state is unable to “allocate political power accurately” if the census data is inaccurate.

“Two-thirds of our citizens in State College are Penn State students and they present a particular problem in trying to get the data we need on the census,” Filippelli said. “Students think of themselves as students and less of themselves as citizens in the university towns and college towns. They are citizens of those communities."

Filippelli said filling out the census form helps to fund community services such as grocery stores, hospitals, fire departments, police departments, roads and social programs.

“Students are often receiving these kinds of services through the community,” Filippelli said. “Towns and cities need this money because their student populations are heavy users of the services.”

The Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs pointed out that the Asian Pacific community has the lowest census response rate and lowest voter turnout rates.

In addition to census information, the town hall covered important dates for voter registration.

Oct. 19 is the last day to register to vote, and Oct. 27 is the last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot.

Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by the county by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

In-person polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE