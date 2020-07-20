The National League of Cities’ University Communities Council — in partnership with the International City/County Management Association and the International Town & Gown Association — hosted a congressional staff briefing on Monday to discuss the economic effects of the coronavirus on college towns.

In the panel were community leaders from college cities across the nation, including Ronald Filippelli, the mayor of State College.

During the briefing, community leaders addressed the unique economic impacts their cities experience when students leave their school’s town to return home.

Filippelli said State College relies heavily on the success of Penn State, and that a lack of residents has drastically impacted the local economy.

“The absence of students since March has been crippling to our city,” Filippelli said.

He also said the greatest economic effects will be felt by businesses this summer and fall.

As more and more of Penn State's classes move online, the number of students enrolled at the university will decrease — which will further hurt the local economy, according to Filippelli.

RELATED

UPUA to mandate anti-racism training in response to allegations of discrimination The University Park Undergraduate Association announced it will be taking steps to combat di…

However, Penn State's population of 45,000 raises questions and concerns among State College residents, who fear an outbreak of the coronavirus may occur when students return.

According to Steve Patterson — the mayor of Athens, Ohio — the effects of virus-related classroom changes will be felt in the two to three years to come.

Large schools like Penn State that have relied on their athletic tourism are also struggling to find a way to make up for the lack of funds, according to Filippelli.

However, economic effects will not only be felt in State College. Filippelli said Penn State is also the main employer in North Central Pennsylvania.

“Penn State is the economic engine for this area,” he said.

Many community leaders said that although they received CARES Act funding, there are restrictions that do not allow for a more flexible distributions of funds. This is because distribution of funds from the CARES Act are decided by states, not municipalities, which limits municipal control of funds.

Participating community leaders also said that because the 2020 Census was distributed after students left college towns, there was a significant undercount of residents in college towns, which will impact future funding.

RELATED