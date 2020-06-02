After the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts was canceled for the first time in over 50 years, executive director Rick Bryant had to move fast to bring the festival to attendees virtually.

Interactive activities that can be completed at home are being planned, and sales for the annual festival poster will continue. Additionally, registered artists are selling their artwork on the Arts Festival’s website.

In an effort to connect the State College community in a socially-distanced world, Bryant developed the Tying Us Together project to send friendship bracelets around the country.

“The festival is something that ties our community, Penn State and central Pennsylvania together,” Bryant said.

Bryant explained that the Arts Festival staff has been transitioning the popular annual event to an online format, though they knew it would be a difficult substitute for in-person activities. He said the friendship bracelets will allow anyone to get involved in the Arts Festival experience in an easy, inexpensive way.

“There’s no wrong answer [in making friendship bracelets],” Bryant said. “We’re not asking for the great American novel.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

Throughout the month of June, people are encouraged to create friendship bracelets and mail them to the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts office in State College. The bracelets will be sold at local businesses for $2 each as well as on the Arts Festival’s website.

Bryant said they hope to see bracelets reach all 50 states. Those who purchase or receive bracelets are encouraged to share photos on social media.

In order to make the project possible, the Arts Festival partnered with The Makery, a local arts and crafts studio in State College. Amy Frank, the owner of the Makery, said the store has created a YouTube video and PDF instructions for making friendship bracelets.

Frank said both sets of instructions are available on the Arts Festival website.

The Makery has also created free kits with necessary supplies, which are available during its limited operating hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Frank said the goal of the Tying Us Together project is to bring popular festival activities “virtually to its audience.” Each year, the Arts Festival hosts Children’s Day to allow kids to engage in creative projects.

Frank said friendship bracelets are a gender-neutral project that may provide a virtual replacement for Children’s Day.

As children process the coronavirus in many different ways, Frank said friendship bracelets can be a joyful expression of their emotions over the past few months. She explained that children can give bracelets to those who have impacted them throughout the pandemic — such as teachers, parents or friends — as a thank-you.

“In that hard crisis mode that we all just went through, there were also a lot of beautiful things that happened to the children of our community,” Frank said. “For them to be able to do something, to be empowered to show their thanks [with] something, that’s really fun and colorful.”

Reneta Engel is the president of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts board, and said friendship bracelets are a part of a longer tradition at Arts Fest. Engel explained that kids typically have the opportunity to make bracelets each year during Children’s Day, where Bryant purchases three bracelets for the three Arts Festival staff members.

When the in-person festival had to be canceled, Bryant was disappointed to see an annual tradition disappear. But ultimately, according to Engel, the Tying Us Together project will allow Bryant to build upon his own memories with the Arts Festival while connecting community members to each other.

“[There’s] certain things people look forward to,” Engel said. “Everybody has a tradition.”

Engel said the project will allow people to understand the nationwide reach of the Arts Festival, which is typically home to 150 artists from approximately 40 states.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

+3 Bars begin to open as Centre County enters green phase Centre County entered the green phase of reopening on Friday, and popular bars in the area a…

Bryant sees the project as symbolically tying the community together even though they can’t physically be near each other at the Arts Festival. Bryant said social interaction is one of the primary reasons many attendees come back to the festival each year. However, he believes the friendship bracelets will allow people to still feel close while social distancing.

Additionally, the bracelets may be a symbol of hope for a brighter future when the Arts Festival can continue.

“Like the COVID virus, a friendship bracelet isn’t going to be here forever,” Bryant said.

The friendship bracelet sales will go toward 2021’s Arts Festival, though many still worry about the future of the festival as the financial loss on the annual festival has not been seen yet.

Bryant said the bracelets may have a future in the community if they are popular. If Penn State opens for in-person classes in the fall, Bryant believes many students would be interested in purchasing bracelets.

Currently, Arts Festival staff and volunteers are learning to create their own friendship bracelets. Engel said she’s looking forward to mailing her bracelets to her family members who usually enjoy the festival with her.

This year, the bracelets will tie them together while they’re apart.