A winter weather advisory will be in effect until 3 p.m. on Tuesday for the State College area.

According to AccuWeather, mixed precipitation and snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch may occur in central Pennsylvania.

The conditions are expected to create slippery roads and potentially hazardous commutes.

For more information on roadway conditions, click here for updates.

