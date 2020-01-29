In August 2019, Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order, which ordered executive branch agencies and programs to better target gun violence in Pennsylvania.

The order immediately implemented a special council on gun violence, oversight and data sharing. It also orders initiatives to combat community gun violence, mass shootings and domestic violence-related and self-inflicted shootings.

The Special Council on Gun Violence is made up of members ranging from a multitude of committees, from the Children’s Advocacy Center Advisory Committee to the Victims’ Services Advisory Committee. Each committee has one representative, as well as each legislation caucus of the General Assembly.

One responsibility of the special council includes engaging with communities of gun owners, health care professionals and victims of gun-related incidents. Other responsibilities include reviewing the current background check process, reviewing the best practices for concealing weapons and aligning with Pennsylvania agencies that share the goal of reducing gun violence.

New oversight and data sharing methods are conducted by the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, newly established by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and the Division of Violence Prevention.

In tandem, the offices have established a Violence Data Dashboard. It provides more knowledge regarding the “scope, frequency, geography and populations affected by violence, including counts, rates and factors contributing to violence.”

In order to reduce community gun violence, the Pennsylvania State Police and municipal police departments have expanded and supported gun buybacks, developed training on prevention within their communities and expanded Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) into schools statewide.

PBIS is described as “a proactive approach to improving school safety and promoting positive behavior.”

To combat mass shootings, state police have been asked to further monitor hate groups, white nationalists and other organizations and individuals that threaten gun violence. They were also asked to expand the “See Something, Send Something” movement across their communities and train local first responders on how to handle suspicions of potential mass shootings.

Under the Reducing Gun Violence executive order, Pennsylvania has also enrolled in the “States for Gun Safety” coalition. The coalition goes across state lines and partners with other states to share information about gun violence.

Lastly, in an effort to halt domestic violence-related and self-inflicted shootings, the Suicide Prevention Task Force has been directed to make recommendations to reduce suicides committed using guns. The Suicide Death Review Team has increased data collection and preventions efforts.

Although the executive order shaped immediate changes following its signing, Wolf recognized that executive action alone can’t eliminate gun violence statewide. Recently posted via Twitter, Wolf has proposed three pieces of gun safety legislation he’d like state officials to pass.

“Too many Pennsylvanians are dying from gun violence. We need to fix our weak gun laws and pass reforms focused on increasing safety and reducing danger to our citizens,” Wolf said when signing the bill. “By finding the right middle ground, we can create the best Pennsylvania; one of freedom without fear. The conversation of where this middle ground lies is ongoing, and I look forward to continuing it with the legislature as we move into the start of the fall session.”

Adding to his call to ban assault weapons at the federal level, he has urged the General Assembly to pass laws ensuring safe storage, background checks and red flag laws.

According to Wolf’s tweet, safe storage laws could reduce shootings by children and people who should not have access to guns. He linked this to legislation with red flag laws.

Red flag laws remove firearms from the possession of individuals that pose a threat to themselves and others for a temporary timeframe.

Student Cameron Patterson said the practices of safe storage laws and red flag laws are fair and should be basic gun safety. However, he said safe background checks are already in practice.

“Background checks are already very extensive,” Patterson (senior-biobehavioral health) said. “It’s not the gun owners or gun stores or gun clerks that initiate it — they just give it. If you have any history of mental illness or have been to jail, you’re not going to get a gun. So whenever people say there needs to be a more extensive review, what else are you going to ask for?”

Student Dakota Weglarz said background checks are imperative when starting the wave of gun safety legislation.

“It’s obvious to me that we have a problem in America with gun violence,” Weglarz (freshman-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said. “Something needs to be done and I think legislation that would strengthen background checks is a step in the right direction to keep Americans safe while also still giving them the right to bear arms.”