The Corner Room in downtown State College will provide free groceries for community members in need.

On Wednesday, April 1, 50 bags of food will be set out starting at 11:30 a.m., limited to one bag per family, while supplies last.

Each bag will contain one gallon of milk, a dozen eggs, one loaf of bread, one pound of bacon, potatoes and lettuce.

There will be no physical transaction, but a pick-up-and-go system. The restaurant asks that people maintain social distancing practices while picking up any items.

Though The Corner Room and all other businesses under the Hotel State College banner have been closed for the better part of the last two weeks, the historic eating establishment on West College Avenue has taken other measures to give back to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the restaurant offered 150 free meals of spaghetti and meatballs, pasta and meat sauce, and vegetarian pasta to service industry members.

“As we all continue to navigate through these trying times, we must remain steadfast in our efforts to support our fellow community members,” a Facebook post from the restaurant reads. “Together, we will survive this pandemic and bounce back stronger than ever.”

