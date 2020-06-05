Beginning on June 8, community members will be able to pick up reserved print items from the Schlow Centre Region Library.

Materials will be available at staffed pick-up stations outside of the main entrance from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, as well as 4-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. 9-10 a.m. will be reserved for patrons most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Initially, the library will only make print items available for check out. Patrons can request items online or via phone call. Those who placed items on hold before the library's closure will be available to pick up their items as well.

The library is encouraging community members to check out materials on a designated day based on the first letter of their last names in order to minimize wait times. The designated days are:

Monday: A to D

Tuesday: E to I

Wednesday: J to M

Thursday: N to R

Friday: S to Z

However, Schlow Centre Region Library said services will be made available to any patron no matter the day they arrive.

Patrons are encouraged to text Schlow employees to make them aware of their arrival. Those wearing face masks will be allowed to wait in line at a six foot distance.

Additional hours for pickup will be added in the future.

