The State College Police are asking for the public’s help in recovering a stolen chair, according to a press release.

The chair is an orange Adirondack chair with gray primer appearing in some spots. An unknown individual stole the chair between noon Saturday, Nov. 16 and noon Sunday, Nov. 17 at a residence on the 400 block of South Allen Street.

The chair has sentimental value, as it was a handmade for the owner as a Father’s Day gift.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department.

