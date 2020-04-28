Amid a time of uncertainty, many State College businesses are relying on the support of local customers without putting their health at risk.

According to Baljinder Dadra, the owner of India Pavilion, several of his loyal customers have demonstrated their support.

“We have been in business for 23 years and we have a lot of loyal local customers,” Dadra said. “A loyal customer offered to buy a $500 gift card to help us out during this time.”

However, Dadra told the customer to buy a gift card from a restaurant who was more affected by the pandemic since India Pavilion is still afloat.

Dadra said India Pavilion is barely able to keep up with expenses, but they will make it through.

When the lockdown began, the business tried to open for both lunch and dinner, however no one came in and it didn’t make sense to continue to stay open, Dadra said.

Now, India Pavilion is only open for dinner. Customers are told to call the restaurant to order and then employees will bring food to customers via curbside pickup.

“We want the least amount of contact between customers and employees,” Dadra said. “But, it’s been a very hard time for us.”

India Pavilion had to let some employees go due to reduced hours and budget shortages.

The family-owned business is very close with their staff members, so they are trying to do everything they can to help them out, he said.

For Hector Pena, who is the manager at Plaza Mexican Bar and Grill, his staff has taken measures to keep their restaurant as safe and clean as possible.

According to Pena, the restaurant closed down temporarily because his staff was scared for their security and health.

Recently, they have reopened.

In an effort to adapt, customers now use computers in front of the restaurant to place their orders.

Every employee wears gloves and masks while they are working, and after every customer orders, they sanitize the computers.

“I was really happy to hear that people wanted us back when we closed,” Pena said. “We are trying to think positively during this period.”

However, for James Han, his restaurant has had a harder time than most.

Kimchi Korean has never offered a delivery service, until now.

“There’s been an obvious shift in how we do things,” Han said. “But, we are implementing temporary delivery for our customers. It’s been crazy.”

Delivery has been hard for Kimchi Korean because employees are trying their hardest to minimize interaction.

Drivers are to drop the food off at the customer's door and knock or text. This will keep employees safe, Han said.

Han also noted that Kimchi Korean has not let go of any of its staff.

Kimchi Korean has received a lot of support from locals, he said.

“I see familiar faces coming in each week and I think a lot of them come to show support,” Han said. “They have tipped us more than usual, which has been really nice.”

Similarly, Faccia Luna Pizzeria has seen their customers tip “very generously,” according to Phil McFadden, the restaurant owner.

Customers have been “terrific,” McFadden said.

However, like several restaurants in State College, most of Faccia Luna Pizzeria’s wait staff isn’t working.

McFadden added that many of his staff members are getting benefits from the government — and his cooks are still getting paid normally.

According to McFadden, the restaurant isn’t losing any money, but also isn’t earning any either. Faccia Luna Pizzeria’s business is not student oriented — so, his business isn’t losing money from the lack of students on campus, he said.

Either way, restaurants are taking a hit, he said.

According to Dadra, this is a time to stay positive and hope for the best.

“We all need to be careful and safe,” Dadra said. “And we need to do everything we can to keep customers safe, employees safe, and family safe.”

