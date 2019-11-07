Penn State students see the most iconic landmarks of State College every day, but one recent visitor saw the beauty of the community in a new light.

For many people, a visit to State College doesn’t include artistic inspiration – but painter Ellie Moniz had a different experience.

Moniz, 41, of Huntingdon Valley, recently took a family trip to State College, as many of her customers had been requesting Penn State art for quite a while.

In her time here, she was inspired by the view of College Avenue, specifically The Corner Room, and decided to paint it using watercolors — to which she posted on Reddit upon completion.

“There was so much energy...so many people, and it just really caught my eye as I was able to capture a moment in the lives of the people eating there,” Moniz said.

Moniz said that some of her larger paintings can take weeks, but The Corner Room painting took roughly 80 hours.

Moniz said people can look forward to the rest of her Penn State series — Old Main, the Nittany Lion Shrine, the We Are sculpture, the Bryce Jordan Center and the Nittany Lion Inn — all of which she hopes to have completed and available for purchase by Thanksgiving on her website, Elliemoniz.com.

Jon Moniz is Moniz’s husband and has observed her artistic process for years.

Jon, 47, described his wife as “very focused,” and said when she is passionate, her work consumes her.

He added there is never a time when her art isn’t on her mind, whether they are out at dinner or driving in the car.

“She is constantly thinking about what she could add or take out,” Jon said.

Mary Fout is a customer of Moniz’s who purchased one of her works a while back.

Fout, 65, of Charlotte, North Carolina is Moniz’s aunt but jokingly said, “I am a full-paying customer though. I don’t even take the family discount.”

Fout recalled how she had worked with Moniz at some of her fine art shows, and saw that people are more likely to buy a painting that they have a connection to.

She suspects the Penn State series will do well among people with a connection to the university and State College.

“There’s something so happy and hopeful about her work,” Fout said. “It’s uplifting and it something there that is just uniquely Ellie’s, and her personality is present in all of it.”