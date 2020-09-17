Since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, doctors and other medical professionals nationwide have been working on the front lines to combat the spread of the virus.

Dr. Gregory Ruff and Dr. Christopher Hester, both of Mount Nittany Medical Center, expressed what it means to be an essential worker in the State College area amid the pandemic.

Ruff is the section chief for pulmonary and sleep medicine for Mount Nittany Health and has been working at the medical center amid the pandemic, both directing and attending to the intensive care unit.

He oversees the health system’s clinical approach to coronavirus and serves as the chief triage officer for the hospital by monitoring supplies, beds, availability of equipment and medications.

Ruff has been exposed to several contagious illnesses throughout his career, which he said always brings a certain level of anxiety and uncertainty.

“We are in contact with COVID-19 patients or patients who have been exposed to COVID-19 on an almost daily basis,” Ruff said. “We have personal protective equipment and protocols in place to help keep us and our patients safe, but it is always a concern.”

Ruff said testing resources are not completely adequate and can raise concerns or create struggles for essential front-line workers.

“As the students return to campus, we continue to follow closely the disease trends in the community and remain committed to working with the university to be able to respond to the medical needs of the area,” Ruff said.

Ruff helped to create a plan for the medical center in response to the coronavirus in the worst-case scenario.

“A lot of the planning we put in place has not had to be activated,” Ruff said. “We have been fortunate to have fared much better than in larger metropolitan areas.”

Hester is a healthcare provider with Mount Nittany Physician Group Internal Medicine and serves as the clinical chief officer of primary care services.

Though he would normally work on the front lines with patient care, during the pandemic, Hester has been part of implementing changes that affect patients, community members and staff at Mount Nittany Health. He also helps to make decisions on issues involving coronavirus test collection sites, visitation policies and telehealth visits.

“Rapid change within an organization is accelerated during a pandemic,” Hester said. “It’s always a challenge trying to keep up with the swiftly evolving information on coronavirus, sometimes on a daily basis.”

Hester and his team continue to work together to monitor and adapt to the virus, making sure to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health.

“We want to do what’s best for our patients, staff and this community, and we are working endlessly to best care for everyone,” Hester said.

The most important thing people can do to help is to follow the basic coronavirus protocol, he said.

“Practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds at a time and wear a mask,” Hester said. “We’re in this together as a community, and it will take all of us, together, to get to the other side.”

