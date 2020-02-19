The Alpha Fire Company put out a grease fire at the Acacia fraternity on Wednesday night.

According to first assistant fire chief Tony Berrena, firefighters put out the fire in five minutes.

There were no injures and there was no structural damage.

Berrena said the fire began when a cook left a pot of grease on the stove, left the stove on and left the scene.

The door to the kitchen was locked and fraternity members reportedly do not have a key to the kitchen.

All the fraternity brothers evacuated the building when the alarm went off.

Developing: There was reportedly a fire at the Acacia fraternity. Three fire trucks are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/SIHSsSkaJq — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) February 20, 2020

When firefighters arrived on the scene, Berrena said there were flames coming out of the door and it was so smoky they couldn't see the kitchen.

Three firetrucks were present at the scene.