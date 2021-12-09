Anti-Eviction Rally educates State College community on evicted tenants, encourages unity

Standing with a cart full of her basic necessities, Lisa Evans sipped her hot chocolate while quietly cheering on Alleghenies Abolition leaders during the Anti-Eviction Rally in State College on Wednesday.

Evans, an 81-year-old with terminal lung cancer, said for years, she had nowhere to go. She said she attended the rally hoping to educate others on housing issues she has firsthand experience with.

One of the organizers of the event, Aliza Davner, said she hoped the rally would act as a “community political education event.”

“We want to teach folks about the situation regarding evictions in Centre County, about their legal rights as tenants and how to respond when those rights are being violated,” Davner said.

The Anti-Eviction Rally included members of the Centre County Democratic Socialists of America, United Socialists at Penn State, Students Against Sexual Violence at Penn State, Central PA United and El Colectivo.

The organizations provided hot beverages and Narcan for those in attendance.

During the rally, another organizer, Will Weihe, said he believes landlords are an “exploiting class” who “don’t care about their tenants.”

“The rally is to shame landlords, draw attention to the evictions happening here in Centre County and support tenants who want to come together and defend each other against eviction violence,” Weihe said prior to the rally's start.

Weihe said they’ve heard complaints from residents in various complexes and living areas in and around State College.

In order to encourage tenants to share their concerns, Weihe said tenants should work together and create “networks” to share their issues.

The two dozen in attendance chanted, “What do we want? Tenant power. When do we want it? Now.”

Evans said as a disabled tenant who understands the struggles of being homeless, she hopes the rally “brings attention to the people in power” to help the “powerless” — those who are unable to speak up and fix their living issues.

“Most people don’t know what direction to go in to get help,” Evans said. “I hope this will reach people who do have the power to help the people who don’t because so many people don’t.”

