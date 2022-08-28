State College residents passing the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza on Sunday may have heard the freedom songs or speeches of the annual memorial of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

Over 50 community members and Penn State students gathered downtown as Leslie Laing addressed the audience and served as the Mistress of Ceremonies, introducing eight speakers and a myriad of elected officials in the community.

In August 1963, a century after emancipation, nearly 250,000 people gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., attempting to draw attention to inequalities Black people continued to face. The event, organized by Bayard Rustin, is where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his "I Have a Dream" speech.

The theme of the commemoration revolved around freedom, as a result of the committee’s desire to recognize the architects of The March on Washington, including Rustin — a focal point of many speakers.

Throughout the entirety of the event, Laing used language such as “we” or “our” instead of “I.”

Pastor Paul Reynolds of Albright-Bethune United Methodist Church recited a prayer at the beginning of the commemoration.

"We've seen some parts of King's dream come true," Reynolds said, "and some parts become nightmares."

The first speaker, AnneMarie Mingo, spoke to the significance of Rustin. Mingo said despite all his contributions, Rustin was sent to "the back of the March on Washington for being an openly gay man."

Mingo elaborated on activist movements in the past, commenting on those involved.

"At the center of every activist movement is strong black women," Mingo said.

For student Richard Sutton, Mingo’s speech resonated with him and said the treatment of Rustin for his sexual orientation saddened him.

"AnneMarie’s attitude was incredible,” Sutton (freshman-economics) said.

At the halfway point of the event, musician and State College local Eric Ian Farmer performed an original song of his creation titled "Freedom."

After Farmer’s performance, the pace of the event quickened as many campus and community leaders took the stage to briefly advocate for what they believed in.

Members from the following organizations shared remarks — The Penn State Student Black Caucus; Omega Psi Phi; Penn State NAACP; Community Diversity Group; State College NAACP; State College Borough Council; Forum on Black Affairs, PSU Queer and Trans People of Color; 3/20 Coalition and the PSU National Pan Hellenic Council.

Other speakers, including Charles Dumas, Ezra Nanes, Keith Gilyard, Jesse Barlow and Catherine Dauler, addressed the crowd, sharing the significance of the annual commemoration.

“The March on Washington is an ongoing movement,” Laing said.

