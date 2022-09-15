Centre Region Down Syndrome Society is hosting its annual Buddy Walk to celebrate individuals with Down syndrome from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 8 at State College’s Medlar Field, according to a press release.

After two years of hosting a virtual Buddy Walk, the event will return with various entertainment and activities, including a benefit auction.

“Bringing our families together from throughout Pennsylvania is an extraordinary experience,” CRDSS Executive Director Lauren Smith said in the release. “We gain tremendous momentum when we are together, sharing in our common bond, conviction and mission.”

CRDSS has been providing Central Pennsylvania individuals and their families with resources to navigate living with Down syndrome since 2003. The organization hosts year-round events to support this cause like a performance arts program and educational workshops.

Participants can register for Buddy Walk or donate to support CRDSS here.

